Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Lowered to $26.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KIM. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kimco Realty news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Kimco Realty by 19.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 117,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 19,524 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 117,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 95,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.