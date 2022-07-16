Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 378,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $9,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 64,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 903,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 113,565 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 247,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 273,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.