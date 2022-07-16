KickToken Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $188,699.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,828.47 or 1.00009169 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,160,608 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

