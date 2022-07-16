KeyCorp Cuts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $355.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $420.00 to $355.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. OTR Global lowered shares of United Rentals to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $369.50.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $251.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.21 and its 200-day moving average is $306.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.83. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 29.68 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.