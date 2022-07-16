Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 476,500 shares, a growth of 262.1% from the June 15th total of 131,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 849,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $9.83.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYN. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 245.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

