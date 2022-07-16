Kava (KAVA) Achieves Market Cap of $387.43 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Kava coin can currently be bought for $1.70 or 0.00008238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $387.43 million and approximately $13.09 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00092477 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00016487 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00279547 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00042011 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 232,965,768 coins and its circulating supply is 227,997,065 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

