Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRTX. Mizuho raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $135.19 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $161.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total transaction of $457,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,325.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total transaction of $457,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,325.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,540 shares of company stock worth $3,647,563 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.