Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Karooooo stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.12% of Karooooo worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:KARO opened at $21.99 on Friday. Karooooo has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44.

Karooooo Dividend Announcement

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.31 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 23.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

Featured Stories

