Kaiser Aluminum Co. (KALU) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd.

Kaiser Aluminum has raised its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Kaiser Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 48.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to earn $6.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $74.79. 241,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,418. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $130.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.63. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -80.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Kaiser Aluminum

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 600 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $63,078.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,108.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $42,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,244.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 600 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $63,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,108.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,992 shares of company stock valued at $293,603. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALU. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265,426 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $11,345,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after acquiring an additional 106,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,617,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,471,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

