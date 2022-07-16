K92 Mining Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$66.39 million for the quarter.

KNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital upped their price objective on K92 Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, K92 Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.29.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$7.17 on Thursday. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.21. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 32.59.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

