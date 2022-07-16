Juggernaut Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.84 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (JGN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $320,616.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004812 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,768.75 or 0.99968072 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi.

Juggernaut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.