Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.34

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.34 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 13.80 ($0.16). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.17), with a volume of 2,250,484 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Jubilee Metals Group from GBX 22 ($0.26) to GBX 20 ($0.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £351.79 million and a P/E ratio of 1,324.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00.

In related news, insider Mathews Phosa sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18), for a total value of £225,000 ($267,602.28).

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through four segments: Metals Processing, Business Development, Exploration, and Corporate. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, osmium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

