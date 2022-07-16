JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI) Insider Buys £19,760 in Stock

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI – Get Rating) insider Rita Dhut purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £19,760 ($23,501.43).

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Price Performance

Shares of LON:JEGI opened at GBX 75 ($0.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.58, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.67. JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc has a 1-year low of GBX 70.30 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 95 ($1.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £327.68 million and a P/E ratio of 937.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 80.55.

Get JPMorgan European Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan European Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

See Also

