JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (LON:JCH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 656 ($7.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.12. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 610.32 ($7.26) and a one year high of GBX 790 ($9.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £393.31 million and a P/E ratio of 465.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 681.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 711.57.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

