JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Barclays

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 4.6 %

JPM opened at $112.95 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.51. The company has a market capitalization of $331.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

