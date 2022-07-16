JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $215.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $211.67.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $180.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.27.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 99.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

