JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 1.6 %

NSIT opened at $85.93 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.36 and its 200-day moving average is $98.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $537,933.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,852,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,663,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,797,302.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $537,933.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 298,883 shares of company stock worth $29,223,189. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

