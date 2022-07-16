JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $30.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.
TMHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut Taylor Morrison Home from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.29.
Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance
NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.70. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $11,867,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $335,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.