JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $30.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut Taylor Morrison Home from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.29.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.70. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $11,867,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $335,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

