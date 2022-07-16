JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target to $77.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut LGI Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut LGI Homes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.33.

LGI Homes Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $96.47 on Tuesday. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $175.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.17. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.60. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $546.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ryan Edone bought 1,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.38 per share, with a total value of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,971.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $23,399,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,298,000 after acquiring an additional 177,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,241,000 after acquiring an additional 158,424 shares during the period. Phoenician Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $20,082,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,070,000 after buying an additional 62,967 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

See Also

