JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target to $77.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut LGI Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut LGI Homes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.33.
LGI Homes Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of LGIH stock opened at $96.47 on Tuesday. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $175.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.17. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.49.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Ryan Edone bought 1,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.38 per share, with a total value of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,971.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $23,399,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,298,000 after acquiring an additional 177,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,241,000 after acquiring an additional 158,424 shares during the period. Phoenician Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $20,082,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,070,000 after buying an additional 62,967 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LGI Homes Company Profile
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
