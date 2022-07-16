JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $80.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.50 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DHI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.54.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average of $78.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.