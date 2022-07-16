JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Price Target to €16.50

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €17.50 ($17.50) to €16.50 ($16.50) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REPYY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €15.50 ($15.50) price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Repsol from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Repsol from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.50 ($14.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Repsol from €15.50 ($15.50) to €16.70 ($16.70) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Repsol had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $19.36 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Repsol will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.277 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.26. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

