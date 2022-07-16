JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Trading Down 1.2%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.14 and last traded at $69.98. 2,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 39,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.85.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,147,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,672 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 650.1% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 51,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 44,773 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,092 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,126,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.