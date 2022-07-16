Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) Shares Up 12.3%

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 12.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.47. 156,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 484,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Jowell Global Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10.

About Jowell Global



Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

Featured Articles

