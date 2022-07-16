John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.
John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of WLY opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. John Wiley & Sons has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.80.
John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.05%.
Insider Buying and Selling at John Wiley & Sons
About John Wiley & Sons
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
