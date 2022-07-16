John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the June 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HPI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 27,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,837. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $983,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 77.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 64.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $445,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

