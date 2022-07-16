John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Up 260.0% in June

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JHS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.52. 10,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,067. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,599,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the first quarter worth about $292,000. 41.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

