John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Up 260.0% in June

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Price Performance
Shares of JHS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.52. 10,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,067. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Income Securities Trust
About John Hancock Income Securities Trust
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
Read More
