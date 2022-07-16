John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 366 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 348,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after acquiring an additional 320,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,768,000 after purchasing an additional 181,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of VOO opened at $354.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.