John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $8,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.81 per share, with a total value of $100,012.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,557.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

Shares of TMP opened at $73.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $86.42.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.24 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

