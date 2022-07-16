John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.44% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 347,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 43,923 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 76,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $17.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

