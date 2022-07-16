John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,101 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises 2.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $15,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in BCE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,063,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,564,063,000 after purchasing an additional 651,805 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,284,000 after buying an additional 918,122 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,714,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,014,000 after buying an additional 2,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 316.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,808,000 after buying an additional 3,949,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.18.

BCE Stock Down 0.1 %

BCE opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.50. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. BCE’s payout ratio is 109.65%.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.