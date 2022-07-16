John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of D stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Dominion Energy Company Profile



Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

