John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 3,350 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $3,332,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv Stock Performance

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $94.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

