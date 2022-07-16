JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 611 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $132.26 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

