JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 235 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

VBR opened at $151.25 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

