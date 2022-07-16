JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 1,196 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,231,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,560,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 727,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after buying an additional 50,465 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.69. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

