JNBA Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 644 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cigna were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after buying an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,007,000 after acquiring an additional 63,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,969,000 after acquiring an additional 41,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $585,950,000 after purchasing an additional 163,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $274.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.65 and its 200-day moving average is $247.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $282.33. The company has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,115.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total transaction of $969,728.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,861,922.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,825 shares of company stock worth $38,452,803. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.68.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

