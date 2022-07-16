JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,493,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after buying an additional 1,868,903 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,520,000 after buying an additional 1,818,338 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,043,000 after buying an additional 978,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $113,360,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $102.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $216.39.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.61.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

