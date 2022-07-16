JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 4,000 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MPW opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.