JMP Securities Trims Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Target Price to $40.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.18.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $31.39 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

