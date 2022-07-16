JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Downgraded by Susquehanna

Susquehanna lowered shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Susquehanna currently has $9.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

JBLU has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded JetBlue Airways from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JetBlue Airways from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

