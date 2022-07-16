JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Given New $15.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered JELD-WEN from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut JELD-WEN from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut JELD-WEN from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.18.
JELD-WEN Trading Down 1.2 %
JELD opened at $15.33 on Friday. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.
Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN
In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 121,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,483.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,268,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,727,947.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.
About JELD-WEN
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
Read More
