Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $70.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Shares of BRO opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

