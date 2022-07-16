Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Apollo Global Management, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.04. The consensus estimate for Apollo Global Management’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

NYSE:APO opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.63. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,101,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 541,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,808,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

