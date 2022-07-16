Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ally Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ally Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.77.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.97. Ally Financial has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $56.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1,510.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

