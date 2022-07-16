JB Investments Management LLC Has $147.43 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

JB Investments Management LLC cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,892,953 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 496,420 shares during the quarter. Halliburton accounts for about 19.3% of JB Investments Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. JB Investments Management LLC owned 0.43% of Halliburton worth $147,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,897,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,542,867,000 after buying an additional 4,047,725 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,914,000 after buying an additional 2,629,058 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,593,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $195,617,000 after buying an additional 2,001,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,899,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,904 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

