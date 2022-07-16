Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the June 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,322. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JUGG. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $454,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 78,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $976,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Company Profile

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

