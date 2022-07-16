Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Update

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 410,200 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the June 15th total of 214,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102.6 days.

Japan Post Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JPHLF opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. Japan Post has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $8.70.

Japan Post Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

