Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 11000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Japan Gold Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.35 million and a P/E ratio of -12.65.

Japan Gold Company Profile

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

