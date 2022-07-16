Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, an increase of 251.4% from the June 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Japan Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Japan Airlines Stock Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:JAPSY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 99,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,535. Japan Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02.
Japan Airlines Company Profile
Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers domestic and international passenger, ground handling, and cargo air transport services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Airlines (JAPSY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.