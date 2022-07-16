Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, an increase of 251.4% from the June 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Japan Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS:JAPSY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 99,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,535. Japan Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02.

Japan Airlines ( OTCMKTS:JAPSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers domestic and international passenger, ground handling, and cargo air transport services.

