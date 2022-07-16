Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Trading Down 1.1%

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $23.02. Approximately 502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.78% of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

